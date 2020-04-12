x
Men's Basketball

UConn holds off Southern California 61-58 in Legends Classic

Credit: AP
Southern California's Drew Peterson, center, shoots under pressure from Connecticut's Tyrese Martin, left, and Josh Carlton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

MONTVILLE, Conn. — James Bouknight scored 18 points and Connecticut lead most of the way and held off Southern California in a 61-58 victory in the Legends Classic. 

Bouknight’s 3-point play capped the scoring for UConn (3-0), which had a six-point lead with four minutes to play. But USC (3-1) ended the game missing 7 of 8 shots, including three consecutive in the final 12 seconds.

Tyrese Martin added 11 points and Isaiah Whaley had 10 points and blocked five shots for UConn, which outrebounded the Trojans 42-31. Evan Mobley, a freshman forward, led the Trojans with 17 points and seven rebounds.

 