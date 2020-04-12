UConn holds off Southern California 61-58 in Legends Classic

Bouknight’s 3-point play capped the scoring for UConn (3-0), which had a six-point lead with four minutes to play.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — James Bouknight scored 18 points and Connecticut lead most of the way and held off Southern California in a 61-58 victory in the Legends Classic.

Bouknight’s 3-point play capped the scoring for UConn (3-0), which had a six-point lead with four minutes to play. But USC (3-1) ended the game missing 7 of 8 shots, including three consecutive in the final 12 seconds.