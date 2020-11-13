x
UConn hoping return to Big East will improve fortunes

Connecticut spent the last seven years in the American Athletic Conference, where its fortunes slipped since winning a fourth NCAA championship in 2014.
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Connecticut coach Dan Hurley smiles as he watches his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against New Jersey Institute of Technology in Hartford, Conn. UConn, a charter member of the Big East Conference, is hoping its return to the league this season will help restore the program to a position as a perennial national title contender. Hurley acknowledged that the Big East is an easier sell to big-name recruits, especially in the Northeast. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn, File)

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn, a charter member of the Big East Conference, is hoping its return to the league this season will help restore the program to a perennial national title contender. 

Connecticut spent the last seven years in the American Athletic Conference, where its fortunes slipped since winning a fourth NCAA championship in 2014.

The Huskies are just 110-90 over the last six seasons, but were 19-12 last year, winning their final five games before the pandemic shut things down.

 Coach Dan Hurley said re-entering the conference has helped add to an already optimistic outlook. 

