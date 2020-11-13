UConn hoping return to Big East will improve fortunes

Connecticut spent the last seven years in the American Athletic Conference, where its fortunes slipped since winning a fourth NCAA championship in 2014.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn, a charter member of the Big East Conference, is hoping its return to the league this season will help restore the program to a perennial national title contender.

Connecticut spent the last seven years in the American Athletic Conference, where its fortunes slipped since winning a fourth NCAA championship in 2014.

The Huskies are just 110-90 over the last six seasons, but were 19-12 last year, winning their final five games before the pandemic shut things down.