All you need to know about the UConn Huskies in the Final Four

HOUSTON — While three teams are looking for their first NCAA title, UConn is pursuing a return to glory. The Huskies are the biggest name left playing basketball this season. They made the Final Four as a No. 4 seed, joining fifth-seeded Miami and San Diego State and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic. But while Connecticut can boast four titles, the most of any school in college basketball over the last quarter-century, this week’s trip to the Final Four is the men’s first since their last championship in 2014.

Here's a timeline of what to expect:

Friday

Miami Team Open Practice

1:00 - 1:50 p.m. Central Time

UConn Team Open Practice

2:00 - 2:50 p.m. Central Time

UConn Men press availability

Players 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Central Time

Coach Hurley 3:15 p.m. Central Time

Full coverage on the FOX61 News at 5 p.m. 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Saturday

The first step to the championship will be against the University of Miami on April 1, starting at 8:49 p.m. EDT on CBS.

UConn Watch Party

UConn students can watch the game at Gampel Pavilion on Saturday evening.

In order to attend Saturday's watch party, students will need to claim a ticket to the event. Tickets are first-come, first-served, while supplies last.

Student Link | General public tickets are sold out

Doors to Gampel Pavilion will open at 7:45 pm on Saturday and the event will be general admission. Concessions will be open in the arena an there will be Dunkin' giveaways as well!

Watch Party at Bears BBQ locations

@uconnhuskies watch parties at all CT Bear’s locations this Saturday (excludes South Windsor) $4 happy hour madness menu... Posted by Bear's Smokehouse BBQ on Monday, March 27, 2023





