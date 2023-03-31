x
Men's Basketball

All you need to know about the UConn Huskies in the Final Four

The University of Connecticut Men's basketball team is in Houston to play in the NCAA Div. 1 Championships

More Videos

HOUSTON — While three teams are looking for their first NCAA title, UConn is pursuing a return to glory. The Huskies are the biggest name left playing basketball this season. They made the Final Four as a No. 4 seed, joining fifth-seeded Miami and San Diego State and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic. But while Connecticut can boast four titles, the most of any school in college basketball over the last quarter-century, this week’s trip to the Final Four is the men’s first since their last championship in 2014.

Here's a timeline of what to expect: 

Friday 

Miami Team Open Practice

1:00 - 1:50 p.m.  Central Time  

UConn Team Open Practice

2:00 - 2:50 p.m.  Central Time 

UConn Men press availability

Players  3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Central Time

Coach Hurley  3:15 p.m. Central Time 

Full coverage on the FOX61 News at 5 p.m. 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Saturday

The first step to the championship will be against the University of Miami on April 1, starting at 8:49 p.m. EDT on CBS.

UConn Watch Party

UConn students can watch the game at Gampel Pavilion on Saturday evening. 

In order to attend Saturday's watch party, students will need to claim a ticket to the event.  Tickets are first-come, first-served, while supplies last.  

Student Link  |  General public tickets are sold out 

Doors to Gampel Pavilion will open at 7:45 pm on Saturday and the event will be general admission.  Concessions will be open in the arena an there will be Dunkin' giveaways as well!

Watch Party at Bears BBQ locations

@uconnhuskies watch parties at all CT Bear’s locations this Saturday (excludes South Windsor) $4 happy hour madness menu...

Posted by Bear's Smokehouse BBQ on Monday, March 27, 2023


 

Info on the Friday events at NRG Stadium 

Here's the tailgate info

Info on Fan Fest

Music Festival 

Finalfourhouston.com

