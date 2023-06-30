UConn men's basketball team heading to Europe for summer games

Team members of the 2023-2024 roster will be traveling to France and Spain to take on teams from France and Spain in three games.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn's men's basketball national championship team will be taking on Europe in a foreign tour in August.

Team members of the 2023-2024 roster will travel to France and Spain to take on teams from those countries in three games.

The team will be in Spain for nine days; leaving on Aug. 2 and coming back on Aug. 10.

The first game will be in Le Cannet Basket, France, on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.

Then, it's off to the Pavellón Olimpica de Badalona in Barcelona, Spain, for games on Aug. 7 and 8 against two Spanish Select Teams.

All games are open to the public and free of charge.

“We are excited to be able to provide our players with a terrific opportunity to combine basketball with the tremendous learning experience of a foreign tour,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “It’s a chance for them to see cultures much different than their own and broaden their view of the world."

“Basketball-wise, we will get the chance to have 10 extra practice days, as well as real-game experience, which is critical for a team with so many new players,” Hurley added.

The team said it's also an opportunity for six returning players to work with six newcomers.

This is the first foreign trip for the UConn men in about 20 years; the previous foreign tour was to London in November 2004.

