UConn men advance to national championship after beating Miami

The Huskies will now face San Diego State University on Monday night.

HOUSTON — The UConn Men's Basketball team is now one game away from claiming their 5th national championship after beating the University of Miami in the Final Four

This is the first time since 2014 that the Huskies have made it this far and have never lost in the national title game in the program's history.

UConn never trailed at any point during the game, outrebounding and outshooting them from the floor.

They will now play San Diego State University on Monday night.

Full story coming soon.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.