UConn men rout Iona to advance to Round of 32

This is the first NCAA tournament victory for the huskies under Head Coach Dan Hurley.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The four-seeded UConn men's basketball team will keep on dancing in March as they defeat the 13-seed Iona 87-63.

They will now face Saint Mary's in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

