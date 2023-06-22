UConn men’s basketball coach signs new deal worth more than $31 million

In his five seasons at UConn, Hurley is 104-55 and reached the NCAA tournament in three consecutive seasons.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn men’s basketball head coach is being rewarded for the team’s successful NCAA national championship run with a new six-year contract worth more than $31.5 million, the university announced Thursday.

This would make Dan Hurley one of the highest-paid coaches in men’s collegiate basketball, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

According to UConn, the new contract keeps Hurley with the Huskies through the 2028-29 season and includes incentives for athletic and academic success that could push the deal’s full value even higher.

“I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men’s basketball program,” UConn's director of athletics David Benedict said in a statement. “The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable. I know all of UConn Nation is ecstatic that Dan will continue to lead this program for the foreseeable future.”

Hurley was brought in by UConn in 2018 to help the men’s basketball team clip back up to the nationally prominent team they once were. His original contract was roughly $3 million annually.

“My family and I sincerely appreciate Dr. Maric, David Benedict and the entire administration team for the faith and trust they have bestowed upon us,” Hurley said. “I want to thank the players and staff who helped make this climb possible. Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball.”

Since taking over the reins, Hurley has resurrected the Huskies program and reestablished it as a Big East power when it returned to the conference in 2020. Earlier this year, he delivered the program’s fifth NCAA title and continues to bring in strong recruiting classes.

In his five seasons at UConn, Hurley is 104-55 and reached the NCAA tournament in three consecutive seasons. UConn’s winning percentage has improved in each season under Hurley.

Hurley is one of only four active Division I coaches who has guided three different programs - Wagner, Rhode Island, UConn - to a 25-win season and won a national championship.

Hurley's 13-year coaching record, which includes stints at Wagner and Rhode Island, is 255-160.

The Huskies are expected to enter the 2023-24 season ranked among the best in the country.

Hurley was in New York Thursday to watch the NBA draft, which is expected to include UConn prospects Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo and Andre Jackson Jr.

The school said the salary increases in Hurley's contract will be covered by donations to the Husky Athletic Fund and increased ticket sales revenue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

