UConn men’s basketball coach serves coffee at East Hartford Dunkin’

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The morning coffee stop was twice as sweet Monday for customers at a Dunkin’ location in East Hartford.

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley surprised customers at the store on Main Street to help kick off celebrations for National Iced Coffee Day.

Fresh of his team’s national championship win, Hurley spent his “shift” working the drive-thru and greeting fans.

“Everyone’s just smiling and being real nice to me. My reputation precedes me as a little bit of a hot head so I think everyone’s just walking on eggshells with me back here,” said Hurley.

National Iced Coffee Day is Tuesday, May 23. $1 from every iced coffee (excluding Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew) sold that day at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to directly benefit Connecticut Children’s and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospitals.

“Everything that we accomplished has put us in a greater position to make and impact and do more good especially in the state of Connecticut, especially for great causes like the children’s hospitals in the state,” said Hurley.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission is to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness and has granted more than $30 million since its inception in 2006.

Thanks to support from guests nationwide, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day collectively raised $1.8 million to support kids in children’s hospitals throughout the country.

“We love iced coffee day. It’s one of our greatest ways to give back to the community as a whole, the whole brand,” said East Hartford Dunkin’ Director of Operations Ashley Sousa.

