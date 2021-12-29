UConn Men's Basketball game against Butler canceled due to COVID issues

The game against Butler was scheduled for Jan. 1 at the XL Center.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An upcoming UConn Men's Basketball game has been canceled due to COVID issues within UConn's program. The game against Butler was scheduled for Jan. 1 at the XL Center.

The BIG EAST Conference said they will try to reschedule the game.

Season ticket holders will hold access to their seats for the game if it is rescheduled, and receive a credit at the end of the season if the game is not rescheduled.

Those who have purchased a three-game mini-plan or a single ticket to the game can use their ticket if the game is rescheduled. The ticket can be used for another game if it is not rescheduled.

Earlier this week, the UConn men had to cancel their basketball game at Xavier due to "COVID issues within the UConn program."

Head Coach Dan Hurley was among the confirmed positive COVID results received by UConn, team officials said Monday.

