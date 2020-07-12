UConn men's basketball suspends activities due to COVID-19

This is the 2nd suspension of team activities this season.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — UConn Athletics announced Sunday night that the UConn men’s basketball program has temporarily suspended team activities after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement says, "Per university protocol, team activities will remain on hold until contact tracing and additional testing is completed and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to resume. The UConn-St. John’s basketball game, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11, has been postponed."

The statement did not say if the positive test was of a player, coach, or another member of the program. Friday's game would have been UConn's first Big East matchup after returning to the conference this year.

Saturday’s game against North Carolina State was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test for a member of NC's traveling party.

The school announced the cancellation early Saturday. The matchup was scheduled to be the final game in “Bubbleville,” a series of college basketball games at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.