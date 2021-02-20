UConn men's basketball takes on No.10 Villanova

The Huskies head to Philadelphia Saturday to upset the Wildcats and make it three wins in a row.

PHILADELPHIA — The UConn men's basketball team is seeking to win three in a row as they head down to Philadelphia Saturday to try to upset No.10 Villanova.

The Wildcats (13-3, 8-2) who lead the BIG EAST in the standings, are coming off a 86-70 loss to the No.14 Creighton Blue Jays. A win against Nova would be a major resume builder for Connecticut as they make the late-season push into the NCAA tournament.

FOX Sports Mike DeCourcy has UConn as part of his Last Four In, while CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has the Huskies as a No.9 seed.

Connecticut (10-5, 7-5) will look to slow down the Wildcats' many offensive weapons like Forward James Robinson-Earl, who is averaging 15.6 points a game.

Star UConn Guard James Bouknight in just his second game back since coming off of an injury, will look to build on his 18 pt. game against Providence.

Connecticut last played Villanova on January 18, 2020, in a 55-61 loss. The Huskies are 31-35 all-time against the Wildcats.