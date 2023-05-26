UConn men's basketball team celebrates 2023 NCAA win at White House

UConn athletics is no stranger to the White House, and this trip will be the fifth one for the men's team alone.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The UConn men's basketball team is off to the White House, where they'll celebrate their NCAA win.

The team flew down to Washington D.C. out of New Haven around 10 a.m. with Avelo Airlines. They'll meet with President Joe Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff around 5 p.m. in the White House's East Room.

The 1999 Huskies were honored by President Bill Clinton, the 2004 Huskies received an invitation from President George W. Bush, and President Barack Obama honored UConn in both 2011 and 2014.

This is the Huskies' 5th national championship in the program's history and also the team's fifth in the last 24 years, making it the most of any men's college basketball program in the country. They are now 5-0 in national championship history.

They also kept their streak of beating every single opponent faced in the NCAA Tournament by more than double-digits.

Biden invited the Huskies to the White House just after their win in early April, saying that the team “returned to glory with a series of dominant performances that were often incredible to watch.”

“Congratulations to the team for building a program that is set up to build on that success,” Biden tweeted on April 4.

The UConn travel party will make a one-day trip to Washington, flying on Friday morning and returning home following the ceremony.

