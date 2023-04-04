UConn releases national championship celebration details

The rally will be held at Gampel Pavilion Tuesday where fans and students can buy tickets for the event. Doors will open at 4 p.m. as the team should arrive by 5 p.m

STORRS, Conn. — The 2023 UConn men's basketball team won its 5th national championship in program history out in Houston, Texas, on Monday night and is now taking the celebration back home to Connecticut.

Huskies fans will have a chance to follow the team when they arrive back home and back to the basketball capital of the world in Storrs.

UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz announced that there will be a “Welcome Home” rally held at Gampel Pavilion on Tuesday afternoon. Fans and students who want to go will need to claim a free ticket to the event.

Doors to Gampel will open at 4 p.m., with the team expected to arrive at approximately 5 p.m.

Students and the public should go to UConnHuskies.com and follow the claim links through the website announcement to claim their tickets.

Reitz said the team is expected to land at Bradley International Airport at approximately 3:30 p.m. with the team buses and an escort making their way to campus via the following route:

Bradley Airport to Interstate 91 South to Interstate 291 East to Interstate 84 East, and Exit 68; then to Route 195 onto campus and Gampel Pavilion.

The public cannot access the team at the airport.

Fans are encouraged to check UConn’s main social media accounts throughout the day on Tuesday for any updates.

