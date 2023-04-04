UConn victory parade scheduled for Saturday

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will step off from the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut will get a chance to celebrate the University of Connecticut Men's Basketball NCAA Champions on Saturday with a parade in downtown Hartford.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday that the State of Connecticut, the City of Hartford, and the Hartford Business Improvement District will host a victory parade and rally in downtown Hartford on Saturday, April 8, to congratulate the UConn men’s basketball team for winning the 2023 NCAA National Championship.

UConn won its fifth men’s basketball national title Monday night after a 76-59 victory over San Diego State University at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will step off from the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.

From there, it will proceed north on Trinity Street, go through the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right (east) onto Jewell Street, turn left (north) onto Trumbull Street, and end at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street.

The rally will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. and will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street, where the players, coaches, and other guests will be invited to give speeches.

“The UConn Huskies men’s basketball team has been a dominating force in the NCAA tournament, and it will be an honor for us to welcome the coaches and the players to downtown Hartford and give them the celebration they deserve,” Lamont said.

According to FOX61 meteorologist Ryan Breton, the weather on Saturday in downtown Hartford looks great!

In celebration of the win, The Hartford will change the lights atop the tower building in Hartford to blue and white Tuesday night.

Parade and rally organizers are relying on private donations and business sponsorships to finance the event. No state or city funding is used.

