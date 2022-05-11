x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Men's Basketball

UConn picks up another guard, Hassan Diarra, from portal

Diarra, a 6-foot-2 rising junior played 18 games for the Aggies last season, averaging 6.2 points and 1.4 assists.
Credit: AP
Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (5) dribbles the ball down the court against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

STORRS, Connecticut — Former Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra announced Wednesday that he is transferring to UConn.

Diarra made the decision public on Twitter and later confirmed it in an interview with Hearst Connecticut Media.

Diarra, a 6-foot-2 rising junior played 18 games for the Aggies last season, averaging 6.2 points and 1.4 assists.

RELATED: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd have differing takes on a game of 1-on-1

Diarra's older brother, Mamadou, played for UConn, before injuries forced him to give up basketball. He was a student assistant and later graduate assistant coach for the past three years, receiving a master's degree from the school last weekend. It's not clear if he will return to the program.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Hassan Diarra becomes the third guard to join UConn from the transfer portal, joining Tristen Newton, a transfer from East Carolina, and Nahiem Alleyn, a transfer from Virginia Tech.

RELATED: Colorado Rockies legends in town for the Yard Goats

The Huskies, who went 23-10 this past season and fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to New Mexico State, lost guards, Corey Floyd Jr., Rahsool Diggins, and Jalen Gaffney to the portal, along with forward Akok Akok.

Floyd transferred to Providence; Diggins plans to play next season at UMass; Gaffney ended up at Florida Atlantic and Akok signed with Georgetown.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Legendary UConn basketball coach Dee Rowe dead at age 91