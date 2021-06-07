UConn: Probation over NCAA violations under Ollie ends

The university said Friday the governing body informed the school that it has met all NCAA regulations.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — The two-year probation imposed on UConn men’s basketball for NCAA violations under former coach Kevin Ollie has ended.

The NCAA placed UConn on two years probation in July 2019, citing numerous violations that occurred mostly between 2013 and 2018. It also sanctioned Ollie, who was fired in 2018, for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

Penalties included the loss of one scholarship for the 2019-2020 season and recruiting restrictions.

A dispute between Ollie and the school over his firing remains in arbitration.

