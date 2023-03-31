Gampel Pavilion sold out for Final Four watch party

Fans tell FOX61 they are confident the men's basketball team will earn a spot in the National Championship.

STORRS, Conn. — In just over 24 hours, the UConn men will compete to earn their spot in the NCAA Championship.

It took just over 48 hours for tickets to sell out. Not to the game in Houston, but to the watch party on the Storrs campus where the game will be shown on the jumbotrons at Gampel Pavillion.

“It’s my birthday tomorrow,” remarked UConn student Dante Warren. He told FOX61 all he wants, is a win. “I love being a proud UConn fan.”

Husky Nation is leaving no room for doubt when it comes to the predicted outcome of the game against Miami.

“We are going to win!” said UConn student Andy Annor. “Oh, UConn is going to win,” said Bailey Brake. “They are going to win all absolutely.”

What makes them so confident?

“Dan Hurley is the goat. He’s amazing,” added Brake. “Were proving it. We’re a better team. We are more put together. We have more depth,” explained Annor.

Speaking of depth, try 11,000 deep in the stands. Huskies will transform into sardines Saturday as they pack Gample Pavillion for an epic watch party on the Jumbotrons.

“There will be concessions open. There will be a band and cheerleaders. It really should be a great atmosphere,” said UConn Deputy Spokesperson Mike Enright.

Storrs is certainly a long way from Houston, “I would have loved to see it in person,” said Warren. But distance alone won’t keep the Husky fans from feeling the faith. “The spirit is going to be there. We are sending it all to Houston so it’s going to be awesome,” added Brake.

The men certainly have history on their side. They’ve been to five Final Fours and have won the National Championship four of those five times.

They are the highest seed remaining in the tournament and are arguably the favorites to win it all.

