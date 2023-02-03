UConn's Sanogo, Hawkins named to AP's All-Big East Teams

The two players lead the Huskies in scoring.

STORRS, Conn. — Two UConn men’s basketball players who were named to First Team All-Big East over the weekend, have added another accolade.

Junior forward Adama Sanogo and sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins – who are the Huskies’ leading scorers this season – were named to the Associated Press All-Big East Team.

Sanogo was named to the AP’s All-Big East First Team and Hawkins was named to the AP’s All-Big East Second Team. They were voted in by 11 media members who cover the conference.

Sanogo leads the Huskies in scoring (16.9) and rebounding (7.2) and has had nine 20-plus point games this year with five double-doubles. Counting all games, he leads the Big East in scoring and 7th in rebounds.

Hawkins is second for the Huskies in scoring (16.4) and is averaging 3.9 rebounds. In conference games only, he leads the league in scoring (17.2) – one of only three Huskies in history to do so.

In addition to the AP’s accolades, Hawkins was also named as one of the five finalists for the 2023 Jerry West Award, which is given to the top shooting guard in Division 1 men’s college basketball by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The other players in the AP All-Big East First Team are: Tyler Kolek of Marquette, Souley Boum from Xavier, Bryce Hopkins of Providence and Ryan Kalbrenner from Creighton.

In the second team, Hawkins is joined by Kam Jones of Marquette, Colby Jones from Xavier, Eric Dixon of Villanova and Joel Soriano from St. John’s.

Kolek was named the AP Big East Player of the Year and Boum was named AP Big East Newcomer of the Year.

The No. 11 Huskies are set to play Thursday against Providence at the Big East Tournament. The tournament opens with three first-round games Wednesday and then the top five seeds get going Thursday in the quarterfinals. The championship will be decided Saturday night.

If bracket projections are to be believed, the Big East doesn't have any teams on the NCAA Tournament selection bubble.

Marquette, Xavier, Creighton, Connecticut and Providence all seem to be comfortably in the field. For the rest, the automatic NCAA bid that goes to the tournament champion looks like the only path.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

