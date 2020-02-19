UConn's Akok Akok undergoes successful surgery.

The forward tore his Achilles tendon during a game against Memphis.

UConn redshirt freshman forward Akok Akok underwent successful surgery early Tuesday evening to repair the ruptured left Achilles tendon he suffered in Sunday’s game against Memphis.

Akok is resting comfortably and barring any unforeseen circumstances, is expected to return to campus on Wednesday.

His recovery and rehabilitation will be monitored by the UConn medical and athletic training staff.

Akok played in every game for the Huskies this season, starting 24, and averaged 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.