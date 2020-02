The extent of the injury was confirmed Monday by an MRI. Akok will undergo surgery later this week and will miss the remainder of the season

UConn forward Akok Akok suffered a complete rupture of his left Achilles tendon during the Huskies' win over Memphis.

The injury occurred during the first minute of Sunday's 64-61 victory after Akok had blocked a shot and was running back down court.

The extent of the injury was confirmed Monday by an MRI. Akok will undergo surgery later this week and will miss the remainder of the season