UConn's Alex Karaban named Big East Freshman of the Week for 5th time

Karaban won the award twice in November 2022 and twice in January 2023.

STORRS, Conn. — For the fifth time in three months, UConn redshirt freshman Alex Karaban has been named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week.

Karaban, from Southborough, Mass., previously won the award on Nov. 14 and 21 of 2022 and Jan. 2 and 23 this year.

The Huskies’ forward scored 11 points, all in the second half, in Saturday’s 68-62 road victory at Georgetown. He canned two three-pointers in the last three minutes, including one with 27 seconds to go, to clinch the win for the Huskies. He also had four rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Earlier in the week at DePaul, Karaban handed out a season-high five assists and grabbed four rebounds to help the Huskies earn a 90-76 win.

UConn junior Adama Sanogo was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor roll after his 25-point, nine-rebound performance at DePaul and his 15-point, six-rebound effort at Georgetown. It is the third time this season that Sanogo has been named to the Honor Roll, along with being named the Player of the Week twice.

UConn returns to action on Tuesday, playing host to nationally-ranked Marquette at the XL Center in Hartford.

