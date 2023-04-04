UConn forward Andre Jackson decides to remain in NBA Draft

Jackson had until midnight on May 31 to remove his name from the Draft eligible list, but chose to join his championship teammates Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo.

Example video title will go here for this video

STORRS, Conn. — UConn star Andre Jackson has decided to remain eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft and officially leave the school.

The junior guard was an integral part of the Huskies’ 2023 National Championship run but chose to forego his last two seasons of college eligibility.

Jackson had until midnight on May 31 to remove his name from the Draft eligible list, as UConn teammate Tristen Newton did earlier on Wednesday, but instead will join his championship teammates Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins, on the NBA Draft list.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jackson is on team draft boards beginning in the mid-20s of picks and is expected to be selected anywhere from there through the early second round. The draft will take place on June 22.

Labeled by UConn Coach Dan Hurley as the best athlete and the finest leader he has ever coached, he was the engine that powered the Huskies to the fifth title.

Jackson, a UConn co-captain this season with Sanogo, posted on his Twitter account Wednesday evening: “My time at UConn has been filled with ups and downs. but through it all I built relationships with my teammates, coaches, friends and fans that will last forever. I’ve made so many memories playing in that jersey and I will miss it. But I will always be a Husky. Thank you.”

My time at UCONN has been filled with ups and downs but through it all I built relationships with my teammates, coaches, friends and fans that will last forever. I’ve made so many memories playing in that jersey and I will miss it. But I’ll always be a husky. Thank you.🐺♾️ — dre (@andrejackson111) June 1, 2023

In his three seasons at UConn, Jackson scored 506 points, grabbed 494 rebounds, had 296 assists and 84 steals. During his tenure at UConn, the Huskies posted a 69-26 record (.726), made three NCAA Tournament appearances, and won a National Championship.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.