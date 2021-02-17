UConn's Bouknight returns, scores 18 in win over Providence

The Huskies have now won two games in a row and will take on No.10 Villanova on Saturday.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Guard James Bouknight showed little signs of rust in his return to the Huskies Tuesday night. In fact, the Sophmore was tied for the high-point man for the game.

The UConn men's Huskies looked for revenge against the Providence after a loss to the Friars on February 10, 70-59. Already coming off a sound victory over Xavier, Connecticut continued to roll outscoring Providence in both halves and shooting about 46% from the field. The Friars were also outrebounded 32 to 42.

Bouknight coming off elbow surgery from almost a month ago, scored 18 points, grabbed four boards, and two assists. Junior guard Tyrese Martin also had 18 points, and Redshirt Junior RJ Cole added 13 points.

Providence Guard David Duke scored 11 points, with three rebounds and two assists. Alyn Breed led the Friars in scoring with 14.