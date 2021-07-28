UConn's Dan Hurley, Kimani Young will not attend NBA Draft due to COVID-19 related issues among coaching staff

UConn released a statement through their social media hours before the draft. It is expected that James Bouknight will go in the first round.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Hours before the NBA 2021 Draft, it was announced that UConn men's head coach Dan Hurley and assistant coach Kimani Young will not be attending due to "COVID related issues among members of the coaching staff."

The University of Connecticut released a statement saying that Coach Hurley and Coach Young were invited to be with friends and family in the NBA Green Room to celebrate the selection of James Bouknight.

It is expected that the shooting guard will be selected in the first round, with many picking him to be in the top ten.

The university says that "multiple members" of the coaching staff, all of whom are fully vaccinated, have either tested positive or shown symptoms of COVID-19.

"It is extremely disappointing that Kimai and I can't be with (Bouknight) on such a momentous occasion in his life," Hurley said. "He has done so much to help the UConn program and we couldn't have been more proud and excited to celebrate with James and his family. We have been in touch with them and they know we are wishing James nothing but the greatest success as he takes the next steps in his basketball career."

During his sophomore year at UConn, Bouknight averaged 18.7 points per game in 15 games and help lead the Huskies back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. The 6'5" guard is from Brooklyn, New York.

---

