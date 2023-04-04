UConn's Tristen Newton declares for NBA Draft

Newton is now the fourth Husky from their national championship winning team to decide to go pro.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn guard Tristen Newton has declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Newton, who helped lead the Huskies to their fifth national championship, made it official as he posted on his Instagram the announcement.

In the post he said,

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for everything. It has been an experience like no other being able to bring a national championship back to Storrs and Husky nation. I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for giving me the opportunity to represent UConn, and for pushing me to be the best player that I can be every day. Last, but certainly not least, I would like to thank my family for always having my back and showing me their continued love and support.

After discussion with my family and support team, I have decided to pursue my lifelong goal and declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining my collegiate eligibility.

Thank you!

Tristen Newton"

Newton is now the fourth UConn player to declare for the NBA Draft as his teammates Jordan Hawkins, Adam Sanogo and Andre Jackson have already made their announcements.

However, like Jackson, Newton is maintaining his college eligibility so that he'll have until May 31 to decide whether to commit.

Newton averaged 10.1 points, 4,5 rebounds, and .7 assists per game in the 2022-2023 season.

