Men's Basketball

Unexpected win has UConn fans downing hot sauce for charity

The hot sauce challenge began last week when Bryan Jackson, a fan from Boston, vowed to eat a spoonful of hot sauce if the Huskies could come back and beat Marquette
Credit: AP
Connecticut's Tyrese Martin (4) shoots over DePaul's Romeo Weems during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A viral video on Twitter has UConn fans downing hot sauces to celebrate their team's wins.  

The hot sauce challenge began last week when Bryan Jackson, a fan from Boston, vowed to eat a spoonful of hot sauce if the Huskies could overcome an 18-point deficit to Marquette. 

They did. He did. And other fans joined in. 

The Husky Ticket Project, a charity that raises money to send underprivileged kids to UConn basketball and football games, got involved and asked fans to donate money as part of the challenge.  More than $7,000 had been donated by Wednesday afternoon. 

