Vital leads UConn to 77-71 win over Houston on senior night

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Christian Vital scored 26 points in his final home game and UConn beat No. 21 Houston 77-71.

Freshman James Bouknight added 17 points and Isaiah Whaley had 13 for the Huskies, who won their fourth straight game, but just their second this season over a ranked opponent.

Quentin Grimes scored 24 points and Caleb Mills added 20 for Houston, which fell into a tie for second place in the American Athletic Conference.