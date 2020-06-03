x
Vital leads UConn to 77-71 win over Houston on senior night

Quentin Grimes scored 24 points and Caleb Mills added 20 for Houston, which fell into a tie for second place in the American Athletic Conference.
Connecticut's Josh Carlton (25) goes up for a basket against Houston's Fabian White Jr. (35) and Chris Harris Jr. (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Christian Vital scored 26 points in his final home game and UConn beat No. 21 Houston 77-71. 

Freshman James Bouknight added 17 points and Isaiah Whaley had 13 for the Huskies, who won their fourth straight game, but just their second this season over a ranked opponent. 

The Cougars led by seven at the half, but UConn used a 15-2 second-half run to take control.

