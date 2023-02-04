When are the UConn men playing next?

In perhaps the maddest March of all, Huskies are set to play against San Diego State on Monday

HOUSTON, Texas — The UConn men's basketball team will play for the championship of the NCAA Division One Tournament after defeating Miami on Saturday.

The team's next game will be against the San Diego State University on April 3, starting at 9:20 p.m. EDT on CBS.

UConn will be holding a watch party on Monday, at Gampel.

On Monday in the title game, the Huskies will face San Diego State, which became the first team to hit a buzzer-beater while trailing in a Final Four game for a 72-71 victory over Florida Atlantic. UConn was an early 7 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

UConn has a pretty good track record once it gets this far, too: The Huskies are 8-1 all-time in Final Four games.

“We've got a lot to prove,” said Andre Jackson Jr., who had eight points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. “We still have a chip on our shoulder.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

