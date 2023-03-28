When are the UConn men playing next?

In perhaps the maddest March of all, Huskies proved they are elite again as they head to Houston to play against Miami in the Final Four.

HOUSTON, Texas — The UConn men's basketball team is on its way to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Gonzaga over the weekend.

The team's next game will be against the University of Miami on April 1, starting at 8:49 p.m. EDT on CBS.

UConn will be holding a watch party on Saturday, with doors at Gample opening up at 8:15 p.m. The university said another watch party would happen on Monday if the team advances.

In perhaps the maddest March of all, Huskies proved they are elite again, putting in another dominating performance a few hours after the UConn women had a rare misstep.

“I think it becomes a little bit of a mental hurdle, especially like early rounds of the NCAA Tournament where you feel like maybe the burden of the history and tradition and first-round games, maybe even second-round games,” Hurley said. “The climb to get to this point has been real and it's been more challenging than I thought."

These elite Huskies did what the UConn women couldn't for once and are headed to Houston, where they will play Miami.

UConn has a pretty good track record once it gets this far, too: The Huskies are 8-1 all-time in Final Four games.

“We've got a lot to prove,” said Andre Jackson Jr., who had eight points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. “We still have a chip on our shoulder.”

UConn kept up the pressure against their match-up against Gonzaga and kept making shots, looking an awful lot like the favorite to win it all.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

