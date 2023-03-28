Who is Dan Hurley?

The UConn men's basketball team turns to Head Coach Dan Hurley to lead the Huskies to victory each time they hit the court.

STORRS, Conn. — Players on teams that make it to the quarterfinals of a national championship don't do it by themselves. Sure, they pull off the alley-oops and slam dunks, but there is a leader on the sidelines who helps strategize plays and motivate the team to make those wins happen.

The UConn men's basketball team turns to Head Coach Dan Hurley to lead the Huskies to victory each time they hit the court.

Since March 2018, Hurley has helped the men climb back up to the nationally prominent team they've worked to become.

The men dropped out in the first round in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but are slowly making it up to the big dance, facing Miami in the Final Four on Saturday.

The last time the men were in March Madness was when they were under the leadership of Kevin Ollie, taking the National Championship title in 2014, in tandem with the UConn women.

Before Ollie was Jim Calhoun, who won three national championships with UConn in 1999, 2004, and 2011.

Before coaching for UConn, Hurley was the head coach for Rhode Island, Wagner College, and St. Benedict's Prep.

Hurley manages the Huskies with Assistant Coaches Tom Moore and Luke Murray, and Associate Head Coach Kimani Young.

