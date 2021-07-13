UConn unveils full NIL policy for student-athletes

The NCAA recenly allowed student-athletes to be compensated, which will apply to all three athletic divisions.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut, the state's arguabaly most recognizable athletic program, has released a full pocily for its student-athletes' name, image and likeness procedures (NIL).

Recently, the NCAA and Govenor Ned Lamont passed litigation allowing students to be compensated while play their sport in college.

The Public Act 21-1 will allow student-athletes to earn pay through an endorsement contract or employment. College athletes will also be able to hire legal or professional representation of an attorney or sports agent. This will go into effect on September 1,2021.

“For decades, student-athletes have been unfairly prevented from being compensated for use of their own image, while other organizations have made billions from the performance of these college students,” Gov. Lamont said back in June. “I’m glad to have signed this bill into law and add Connecticut to the growing list of states that say student-athletes should be able to be compensated for their talents.”

The policy outlines the do's and don't's for the student-athletes. For example: student-athletes will not be able to use crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe or apps used to accept money from outside people like CashApp.

Students will be able to use crowdfunding platforms to socilit money for the use of NIL in regards for fundraising activities and for "actual and necessary expenses for outside competition."

Also something of note, student-athletes will not be able to miss team required events due to endorsement contract or employment activity. This could include practices, competition, media activities arranged by UConn, and team-building activities.

Below is the policy released by the university:

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.