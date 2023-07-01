No. 9 UConn hockey falls to Northeastern 4-1 at Frozen Fenway

With the loss, the Huskies are now 13-6-3 on the season. Both programs have a rematch with each other on January 14 in Storrs.

BOSTON — No. 9 UConn (13-6-3) fell, 4-1, to Northeastern (9-9-3) at Fenway Park on Saturday.

UConn fell behind early, giving up goals to Aiden McDonough and Liam Walsh in the first period. Matthew Wood cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third period, but Northeastern's Justin Hryckowian scored 35 seconds later to re-establish a two-goal lead. Less than a minute later, Hudson Schandor seemingly found the back of the net, before the officials waved it off as a result of goaltender interference.

"If the referees made a decision, that was their decision," recalled UConn Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh. "It certainly wasn't the reason we lost the game."

Jack Williams added a fourth goal for Northeastern to help seal the upset over UConn, who dropped its first game since December 11.

"They buried their opportunities and we didn't," explained Cavanaugh. "That's what the game came down to. Sometimes that happens."

Despite the loss, Cavanaugh expressed his appreciation for UConn fans making the trip to Boston in support of his team.

"It was a really good crowd. I want to thank the UConn fans for coming out. I wish we gave them more to cheer about," said Cavanaugh.

UConn has a chance to pull even with Northeastern soon. These two programs face each other again on Saturday, January 14. It's the next game for both teams. It will be the first UConn men's ice hockey contest at the newly built Toscano Family Ice Forum. The puck drops at 7:35 p.m.

