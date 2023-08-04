UConn reveals new court at Gampel Pavilion

The hardwood proudly displays the message, "Basketball Capitol of the World."

STORRS, Conn. — Gampel Pavilion in Storrs has a new look heading into UConn's upcoming season.

The men's basketball team just won its 5th national championship in program history and the woman are fully loaded and ready to return to glory.

The school began replacing the pavilion's 33-year-old hardwood at the end of the 2023-2024 season and promised a new maple surface.

Now, proudly displayed on the upper outline of the court is the message, "Basketball Capitol of the World." This sentiment has always been preached at UConn and given their recent success, it's more than justified.

The Huskies' schedules for either team have not been announced but they're sure to be sold out.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

----

