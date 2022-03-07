Price of UConn women's and men's basketball season tickets going up

The school’s athletic department, which put the 2022-2023 season packages on sale on Monday, announced several price increases to tickets for home games.

STORRS, Connecticut — Fans wanting to go see any UConn men’s and women’s basketball games over the next three seasons will have to pay more.

“The costs associated with scholarship aid, recruiting, facilities and personnel across our 21 varsity teams continue to escalate,” athletic director David Benedict wrote in a letter to existing season ticket holders. “In examining best practices among our peers, we have seen that others, including the top programs in the Big East, are generating more funding through their scholarship seating programs than we are currently realizing.”

Men’s basketball lower-bowl tickets – meaning all games at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs and the XL Center in Hartford plus the mandatory donation – will rise from $2,400 this season to $3,700 for the 2024-2025 season

Other seating areas will rise at different rates – the highest coming for courtside seats. Donation requirements will increase incrementally over the next three seasons.

There is an incentive for those renewing before a priority deadline on June 17, who will get lower pricing, the school said.

According to UConn, among Big East schools, Xavier, Villanova, Creighton and Marquette have higher pricing than UConn.

“It is certainly not our intent to overburden our loyal supporters,” Benedict wrote. “We recognize that everyone has obligations which require the allocation of finite resources. That’s why we will continue to offer various price levels and options for every budget.”

For women’s basketball, the university announced there will be a “seat donation” program similar to the one required in men’s tickets over the last few years.

