UConn staff working remotely 'should plan' on work remote for the spring semester

The university made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The University of Connecticut announced on Wednesday they will be extending their staffs "work-from-home" practices for 2021.

UConn says there is a substantial amount of their staff working remotely with the agreement of their supervisor. This is in an effort to limit density on their campuses.

Staff who are working from home already are now being told to plan on continuing to do so through the 2021 Spring Semester.

UConn says made the decision was based on the rise of the virus in Connecticut, the uncertain future, and the availability of the vaccine.

The university reported there were no new on-campus cases of COVID-19. For more on UConn COVID-19 statistics, click here.