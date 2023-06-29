UConn stands alone in draft success

The Huskies are the only school in the nation with first round draft pick in the WNBA, NBA and NHL.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn continues to set itself apart from the rest as its success continues on the biggest of stages.

On Wednesday night, Matthew Wood was selected 15th overall by the Nashville Predators in the NHL Draft. This was a huge moment for the school in its own right as he was only the fourth Husky to ever be taken in the NHL Draft, but it also was a major achievement for all their sports.

Wood being drafted made UConn the only school in the country to have three players be selected in the first round of the NHL, NBA, and WNBA Drafts.

Earlier in June, Jordan Hawkins was selected 14th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Draft. He helped lead the Huskies to their fifth national championship in April.

In April, Lou Lopez-Senechal was selected 5th overall to the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft, continuing the school's history of successful college players turning pro.

ONLY SCHOOL IN THE NATION with a first round draft pick in the WNBA, NBA and NHL 🔥 #BleedBlue Posted by UConn Huskies on Thursday, June 29, 2023

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.