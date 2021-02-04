UConn takes on the Arizona Wildcats with a trip to the NCAA Finals on the line

​A win would send the Huskies back to the championship game for the first time since 2016.

SAN ANTONIO — One win stands between the UConn women's basketball team and their first Finals appearance since 2016. The Huskies will have to get past the Arizona Wildcats first on Friday night. Arizona is coming off an 11-1 conference record and earned their first Final Four appearance in the program's history.

The stage is set.

At this point, it should be fairly clear for UConn's opponents who they need to defend. AP's National women's basketball player of the year Paige Bueckers.

Not surprisingly, Bueckers has been tearing it up in the NCAA tournament averaging 22.5 points per game. However, UConn has seen key contributions from junior guard Christyn Williams and freshman forward Aaliyah Edwards.

The Huskies cannot afford to underestimate this dangerous Arizona team.

Led by senior guard and the PAC-12's player of the year Aari McDonald, the Wildcats have smothered their opponents on their way to the Final Four. They have held opposing teams to about 50 points a game.

McDonald has been averaging 20.3 points per game and most likely will have to guard Bueckers. Prepare for fireworks!

The question remains: Can UConn stay focused and return to the Finals or will they fall to Arizona playing the role of David? To be determined.

The Huskies will take on the Wildcats Friday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

