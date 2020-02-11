UConn to limit in-person attendance at Gampel Pavilion

The university said the families of student-athletes and coaches will be able to attend the games.

MANSFIELD, Conn — The University of Connecticut said on Monday the CT public health officials have limited attendance to games at Gampel Pavilion.

Health officials will limit in-person attendance to the families of student-athletes and coaches. In October, UConn announced games will not be held at the XL Center. Historically, the men's basketball team and hockey team have hosted their games at the venue.

"I would like to thank the Department of Public Health and the Department of Economic and Community Development for their guidance and expertise throughout this process," director of athletics David Benedict said. "I know some of our fans will be disappointed but their health and safety, along with the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and university community, is our top priority."

UConn added the directive could change if the conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic improve. Connecticut as of November 2, has seen a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Governor Ned Lamont announced the state will be rolling back capacity restrictions for restaurants on Monday.

The families of the coaches and student-athletes will stick to public healed guidance when at the games, like wearing masks and social distancing. They will also have to observe Connecticut's Travel advisory policy. As of the time of this writing, there are 42 states and territories currently on the list. Anyone traveling from one of these locations into the state will be required to sign a form and quarantine for two-weeks.