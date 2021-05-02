UConn will allow families and friends of athletes into the stands

The school's Athletic Administration made the announcement on Thursday to expand its policy on attendance, which was only implemented for its basketball teams.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — The UConn Athletic Department announced on Thursday it will be adopting its policy for in-person attendance at its men's and women's basketball games, to all its other sports.

Back in November UConn announced, under the guidance of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, to limit attendance to the friends and families of its student-athletes. Each student-athlete received a maximum of four tickets.

The policy will be implemented for all of UConn's other sports, omitting men's and women's swimming and diving. Swim meets will be capped at a maximum of 30 friends and family members. UConn says the rules will continue until it is safe to have fans back in attendance.

