UConn women's basketball to take on Iowa in the battle of the star freshman

UConn has rolled over the competition so far in the tournament but could face a real challenge against the Hawkeyes, led by Caitlin Clark.

SAN ANTONIO — In college basketball, March is all about the storylines. Who is looking for revenge here, or what upstart team is crashing the big dance? For the UConn Iowa game, the storyline here is a simple one: two of the sport's best young players going head-to-head.

The nation's top team and the overall number 1 seed UConn are led by a bevy of talent, anchored by Paige Bueckers. Iowa is led by the country's leading scorer freshman Caitlin Clark who averages 26.88 points per game.

See: storylines.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said he isn't necessarily surprised by Clark's quick success in college.

"Sometimes you say to yourself 'Wow,'" said Auriemma. "When they do it this quickly and they do it this well, but you knew it was going to happen. You just didn't quite know how long it would take and obviously it didn't take long at all."

Bueckers continues to rake in the accolades for this season with not only winning Big East Player of the Year honors, a Wooden All-American Team spot, and a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year. She is also is getting praised from UConn great Diana Taurasi

"She is the best player in basketball already," said the UConn legend in an interview with TOGETHXR.

But as we said, UConn has no shortage of players who can step up and score when their team needs it.

"UConn has more than just Paige and that's the biggest thing," said Clark. "You got to control the rest of the team too. Obviously, one of our main focuses is on her but they have so many talented players. It's going to be a whole team effort on every single person they have."

Aaliyah Edwards, another freshman, has been on her own tear recently, scoring 17 and 19 points in her last two games while grabbing a total of 17 rebounds.

UConn will take Iowa at 1 p.m. EST on ABC on Saturday, March 27.

