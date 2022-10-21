2022 Big East Media Day: UConn Women's Basketball

Geno Auriemma, Azzi Fudd, Dorka Juhász, Aaliyah Edwards, Ayanna Patterson, and Caroline Ducharme represented the Huskies at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

NEW YORK — Tuesday, October 18 was Big East Media Day at Madison Square Garden. UConn Women's Basketball was represented by Head Coach Geno Auriemma, Junior Forward Aaliyah Edwards, Sophomore Guard Caroline Ducharme, Sophomore Guard Azzi Fudd, Grad Forward Dorka Juhasz, and Freshman Forward Ayanna Patterson.

After their NCAA Championship loss to South Carolina last year and the loss of former Player of the Year Paige Bueckers to injury, UConn has a lot to overcome.

The Huskies were picked to finish first in the Preseason Big East Coaches Poll and Patterson was named the Preseason Big East Freshman of the Year.

Hear from them about their expectations and goals for the upcoming season below.

The UConn Women's Basketball season begins on Thursday, November 10 when the Huskies host Northeastern at 7:00 p.m.

