Paige Bueckers' high school coach among those eager to watch UConn star play at home

MINNEAPOLIS — The 40th women's college basketball Final Four is a special one for the UConn women's basketball team, in part because it's being played in Minneapolis, where the Huskies won their first national title in 1995. Huskies star Paige Bueckers also grew up 15 minutes from Minneapolis.

With everybody talking about this being Paige Buecker's homecoming of course UConn head coach Geno Auriemma couldn’t resist.

"Paige is a walking distraction," said Auriemma, which drew laughs from the media. "It doesn’t matter where we are at."

But in all seriousness.

"I don’t know that she’s called a team meeting and said 'hey look we’re going to Minneapolis you know it's all about me we’re going home and isn't it great,'" Auriemma added.

As for the super sophomore, coming home is really cool to her.

"And it still hasn’t really sunk in and it’s so surreal to me I’ve been in this locker room during the state tournament in high school so it’s all familiar," said Bueckers.

Don't expect her to be distracted by the home cooking her high school coach says.

"I think she's got tremendous work ethic and she is unflappable," said Bueckers' Hopkins (MN.) High School Coach Brian Cosgriff. "Nothing really seems to faze her that much."

And one of her best attributes, Coach Cosgriff insists, is she's all about the team and he can't wait to see her play again.

"When you're surrounded by greatness on a daily basis you kind of take it for granted but when you don't have it anymore and you're not surrounded by it and you see her go onto the next level you go holy cow how blessed was I to be able to be surrounded by this on a daily basis," Cosgriff added.

Rebecca Lobo, a key member of UConn's 1995 championship team, that won here in Minneapolis, said Paige Bueckers' comeback from a December injury was incredible.

"Just to be here you know with the season they've had because she didn't know if she was going to come back," said Lobo. "You didn't know she was going to play at all and then not only for her to play but to lead them back to her own hometown it's got to be pretty incredible."

Bueckers has agreed to another endorsement deal. This one with education company Chegg to bring awareness to food insecurity for students. Here at the Final Four in Minneapolis, they will partner with sunglass maker Goodr to give out 6,000 free meals

