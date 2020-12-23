Bueckers leads No. 3 UConn past Villanova

The Huskies are the lone remaining undefeated team in the conference.

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Paige Bueckers and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 19 points apiece to lead UConn, and the No. 3 Huskies cruised to a 90-52 victory over Villanova on Tuesday night.

Christyn Williams added 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for UConn (5-0, 4-0 Big East), which is returning to the Big East this season after playing in the American Athletic Conference for the last seven seasons.