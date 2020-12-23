Bueckers leads No. 3 UConn past Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Paige Bueckers and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 19 points apiece to lead UConn, and the No. 3 Huskies cruised to a 90-52 victory over Villanova on Tuesday night.
Christyn Williams added 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for UConn (5-0, 4-0 Big East), which is returning to the Big East this season after playing in the American Athletic Conference for the last seven seasons.
The Huskies are the lone remaining undefeated team in the conference. Sarah Mortensen scored 17 points and Maddy Siegrist added 15 for Villanova (7-1, 2-1).