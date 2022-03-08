Celebrities and fans react to Paige Bueckers' season-ending injury.

STORRS, Connecticut — The announcement of UConn star Paige Bueckers' season-ending ACL injury has rocked the sports world.
Fans and teammates on social media have expressed their heartbreak for not being able to watch Bueckers play in her Junior year season.
Dawn Staley, head coach of South Carolina who competed against UConn in the 2022 NCAA Championship game expressed her sadness over the news.
Dorka Juhász, Bueckers' teammate who is also recovering from injury, sent Bueckers her love.
Bueckers' teammate Nika Mühl also posted this message on her Instagram
Paige Bueckers' fans and UConn fans expressed how shocked and heartbroken they were over the news.
Bueckers will undergo surgery later this week.
