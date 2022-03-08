Celebrities and fans react to Paige Bueckers' season-ending injury.

UConn Athletics announced on Wednesday that Bueckers suffered a torn ACL that will sideline her for the 2022-2023 season.

STORRS, Connecticut — The announcement of UConn star Paige Bueckers' season-ending ACL injury has rocked the sports world.

Fans and teammates on social media have expressed their heartbreak for not being able to watch Bueckers play in her Junior year season.

Dawn Staley, head coach of South Carolina who competed against UConn in the 2022 NCAA Championship game expressed her sadness over the news.

May God be the way maker he is to walk with Paige throughout her surgery, recovery, rehab and her future. Stay faithful, Paige. https://t.co/fbRTm4PMzL — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) August 3, 2022

Dorka Juhász, Bueckers' teammate who is also recovering from injury, sent Bueckers her love.

Bueckers' teammate Nika Mühl also posted this message on her Instagram

Paige Bueckers' fans and UConn fans expressed how shocked and heartbroken they were over the news.

i don’t know why the world is against paige bueckers because she does not deserve any of this. — mia (@pushingPaige) August 3, 2022

Paige is legitimately a transcendent talent, I have no doubt she will come back better. Also know for a fact that Azzi being right there by her side will help tremendously. Super bummed for her. The story of Paige Bueckers is still only just beginning though. — hoodie qtip (@_swishh_3) August 3, 2022

i just hope paige is okay mentally right now. the things she’s had to go through these past few years are unimaginable. all the girl’s ever wanted to do is hoop — “ (@bueckers_) August 3, 2022

Bueckers will undergo surgery later this week.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

