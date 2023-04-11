UConn's Sénéchal, Juhász move to WNBA following in footsteps of 45+ who came before them

On Monday, two more UConn women's basketball players were drafted into the WNBA, following a lengthy legacy of players that came before them.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn women's basketball stars Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Dorka Juhász joined an elite group of former Huskies to be drafted into the WNBA.

Since the league's inception, 45 former UConn players have been drafted into the pro-woman league. Two others, Rebecca Lobo and Nykesha Sales, were allocated to specific teams when the WNBA formed.

Lobo, who played for New York Liberty, is one of the WNBA's first official players, launching what was yet to come for the future of UConn women's basketball stars.

But it wasn't just that the women's basketball players from UConn were going to the WNBA; it was that they also made sure to stand out.

Sixteen of the 45 that were drafted went on to become WNBA champions: Kara Wolters, Jennifer Rizzotti, Svetlana Abrosimova, Kelly Schumacher, Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Asjha Jones, Diana Taurasi, Ketia Swanier, Charde Houston, Renee Montgomery, Kalana Greene, Maya Moore, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, Breanna Stewart and the most recent Morgan Tuck.

The awards and accolades don't just stop there for the UConn women's legacy in the WNBA.

Sixteen players also went on to become All-Stars, some more than once. A few more also went on to win MVP in various forms.

Some players, who were already household names at UConn, maintained their status as they ventured on into the WNBA, including Lobo, Bird, Taurasi, Tina Charles, Moore, and Stewart, to name a few.

With each year that more UConn women's basketball stars move onto the next step in their basketball journey, you wouldn't be mistaken to think that more pressure is added onto their shoulders, given the greats that have come before them.

But, if history is anything to go by, their careers will be a slam dunk in the name of women's basketball history.

List of former UConn players drafted into the WNBA

1997

Rebecca Loco - allocated to New York Liberty

1998

Rita Williams - drafted by Washington Mystics

1999

Nykesha Sales - allocated to Orlando Miracle

Kara Wolters - drafted by Houston Comets

Jennifer Rizzotti - drafted by Houston Comets

2000

Paige Sauer - drafted by Los Angeles Sparks

2001

Svetlana Abrosimova - drafted by Minnesota Lynx

Kelly Schumacher - drafted by Indiana Fever

Shea Ralph - drafted by Utah Starzz

2002

Sue Bird - drafted by Seattle Storm

Swin Cash - drafted by Detroit Shock

Asjha Jones - drafted by Washington Mystics

Tamika Williams - drafted by Minnesota Lynx

2004

Diana Taurasi - drafted my Pheonix Mercury

2005

Jessica Moore - drafted by Charlotte Sting

Ashley Battle - drafted by Seattle Storm

2006

Barbara Turner - drafted by Seattle Storm

Willnett Crocket - drafted by Los Angeles Sparks

2008

Ketiia Swanier - drafted by the Connecticut Sun

Charde Houston - drafted by the Minnesota Lynx

2009

Renee Montgomery - drafted by Minnesota Lynx

2010

Tina Charles - drafted by the Connecticut Sun

Kalana Greene - drafted by the New York Liberty

2011

Maya Moore - drafted by the Minnesota Lynx

2012

Tiffany Hayes - drafted by Atlanta Dream

2013

Kelly Faris - drafted by the Connecticut Sun

2014

Stefanie Dolson - drafted by Washington Mystics

Bria Hartley - drafted by Seattle Storm

2015

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis - drafted by Seattle Storm

Kiah Stokes - drafted by New York Liberty

2016

Brianna Stewart - drafted by Seattle Storm

Moriah Jefferson - drafted by San Antonio Stars

Morgan Tuck - drafted by the Connecticut Sun

2017

Saniya Chong - drafted by Dallas Wings

2018

Gabby Williams - drafted by Chicago Sky

Azura Stevens - drafted by Dallas Wings

Kia Nurse - drafted by New York Liberty

2019

Katie Lou Samuelson - drafted by Chicago Sky

Napheesa Collier - drafted by Minnesota Lynx

2020

Megan Walker - drafted by New York Liberty

Crystal Dangerfield - drafted by Minnesota Lynx

2022

Olivia Nelson-Ododa - drafted by Los Angeles Sparks

Evina Westbrook - drafted by Seattle Storm

2023

Lou Lopez Senechal - drafted by Dallas Wings

Dorka Juhasz - drafted by Minnesota Lynx

