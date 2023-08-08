UConn Katie Lou Samuelson announces birth of baby girl

She and her husband named their newborn Aliya Renea Cannady.

LOS ANGELES — Former UConn star and current Los Angeles Sparks forward Katie Lou Samuelson announced the birth of her baby girl on Tuesday evening.

She and her husband Devin Cannady jointly posted a picture of the newly born Aliya Renea Cannady, who was delivered on August 4.

In the post, they said, "Welcome to the world Baby Girl."

They then quoted a bible verse.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” - Jeremiah 29:11

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

