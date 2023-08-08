UConn Katie Lou Samuelson announces birth of baby girl

LOS ANGELES — Former UConn star and current Los Angeles Sparks forward Katie Lou Samuelson announced the birth of her baby girl on Tuesday evening.
She and her husband Devin Cannady jointly posted a picture of the newly born Aliya Renea Cannady, who was delivered on August 4.
In the post, they said, "Welcome to the world Baby Girl."
They then quoted a bible verse.
•
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” - Jeremiah 29:11
Congratulations to the lovely couple!
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.