UConn v. Kutztown exhibition game to broadcast on CW20, FOX61+

The exhibition match will be played live from the XL Center in Hartford on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

CONNECTICUT, USA — UConn Huskies fans can tune in to watch the women’s basketball team take on the Kutztown University Golden Bears on CW20 and FOX61+ on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

The exhibition match, live from the XL Center in Hartford, will be broadcast simultaneously on CW20 and on FOX61+, the new streaming platform from FOX61 News now available on Roku and Amazon FireTV.

"We are thrilled that our great partners at CW20 and FOX61 will be broadcasting and streaming to the entire state the first look at our women’s basketball program as they put the finishing touches on their preseason," said UConn Athletics Director David Benedict.

Randy Brochu will provide the play-by-play and former UConn basketball standout Meghan Pattyson Culmo will provide color commentary.

“While remaining focused on delivering on our mission of making an impact in the lives of our community, we are thrilled to bring this best-in-class sports programming to all UConn Huskies fans in Connecticut and wherever they may live through our over-the-air CW 20 and FOX61+ streaming platforms,” said Humberto Hormaza, President and General Manager of CW20 and FOX61. “It’s an excellent opportunity to further expand our partnership with UConn Athletics, which has included live broadcasts and live streams of UConn Football, Men’s Ice Hockey, Men’s Basketball and Baseball over recent years.”

Ahead of this year’s season, FOX61’s Jonah Karp sat down with UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma and star players Aaliyah Edwards, Carolina Ducharme, Azzi Fudd, Dorka Juhasz and Ayanna Patterson. Check out their interviews here.

The Huskies were picked to finish first in the Preseason Big East Coaches Poll. Patterson was named the Preseason Big East Freshman of the Year. Juhasz was named to the watch list for Lisa Leslie Award.

FOX61/CW20 and UConn teamed up earlier this year to televise and stream UConn's football team take on Central Connecticut State University.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.