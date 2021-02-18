'In her DNA': Freshman Paige Bueckers already a UConn star

She has already hit 3-pointers that sealed wins against Tennessee and then-No. 1 South Carolina.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Freshman Paige Bueckers is already the go-to player for top-ranked UConn. The 19-year-old leads UConn in scoring, minutes played, 3-point shooting, assists, and steals.

She has already hit 3-pointers that sealed wins against Tennessee and then-No. 1 South Carolina. Coach Geno Auriemma says he's asking Bueckers to do more than any other freshman he's had, a list that includes stars like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.