Gampel brought the energy for UConn's big win

STORRS, Connecticut — Gampel Pavilion was a frenzy for UConn's matchup against Mercer University to begin their journey in the NCAA Tournament.

What better place to begin that journey than in Storrs as the first two rounds of the Huskies' side of the bracket was placed right in Husky territory.

UConn fans were out in full force to support the UConn women's basketball team on Saturday.

"I've never seen a tournament game here and I've been a UConn fan my whole life, so hosting here and going to a game especially first round is really exciting," said Amanda Delorme from Southington.

Delorme said she thinks UConn can go all the way.

"I think if they keep it all together and put it together they can go all the way. I wanna see them in the final four, I wanna see them in the championship, I think they can do it," said Delorme

On Friday, senior guard Christyn Williams talked about how much it means to possibly play their first four games in Connecticut, as the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight for their side of the bracket are in Bridgeport.

"We have some of the best fans in women's basketball, so I know they're gonna come and show, and it's just fun to play in a crowd like that, so we're grateful we've been put in a bracket like that," said Williams.

People from across Connecticut brought their families out to Storrs to cheer on the Huskies.

"This is really the top, this is really good, UConn of course is our favorite team and we're gonna stay the whole weekend," said Bill Follet from Stonington.

The fans had a lot to cheer about as UConn handled Mercer University easily, winning 83-38.

FOX61's Sean Pagano was at Gampel bringing some of the best moments of the game to social media.

Dorka & Nika in the game and Dorka quickly on the board with the jumper from the corner. @UConnWBB leads 17-6 in 1st Q. pic.twitter.com/gcdYbpZVgD — Pragano (@Pragano) March 19, 2022

Caroline Ducharme now in the scoring column. The steal and fast break layup. Mercer takes timeout. @UConnWBB leads 22-9 with 8:20 left in first half. @UConnWBB pic.twitter.com/0AnSYqIxYv — Pragano (@Pragano) March 19, 2022

Second half starts fast for @UConnWBB - Christyn Williams bucket, Olivia Nelson-Ododa rebound and bucket at the rim & @azzi_35 THREE! Huskies lead 50-23. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/VoNHlBzE0T — Pragano (@Pragano) March 19, 2022

UConn fans have another game to look forward to as the Huskies will face UCF on Monday back in Storrs for the round of 32.

Sean Pragano is a sports reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached a spragano@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

