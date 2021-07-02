Geno Auriemma defends selection of 5 UConn players for U.S. team

Auriemma told reporters Wednesday that he would be happy to take the heat for those selections if he were the only one putting the team together.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is defending his role in the selection of five former Huskies to the U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team.

Auriemma, a member of the five-person selection committee, has been taking heat over the selection of so many players with ties to his program, over players such as former Stanford star Nneka Ogwumike.

Auriemma told reporters Wednesday that he would be happy to take the heat for those selections if he were the only one putting the team together.

He pointed out that critics also complained of a UConn bias when was the Olympic coach but had no role in selecting the players.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.